Ukrainian forces harass Russian supply lines following breakthrough

After the Ukrainian counter-offensive pierced the frontline and wedged deep into Russian-occupied territories causing the most dramatic shift in Moscow’s war, Ukrainian troops bore down on the main railway supplying Russian forces in the east on Friday.

Fifty kilometres into the Russian-controlled territory in the Kharkiv region, south of the city of Kharkiv, is how far the Ukrainian military charged taking the Russian forces by surprise.

This is, in the main, a result of the Ukrainian push south announced a week ago by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian military command. The southbound advance towards the Kherson region drew away Russian troops away from other positions, including the Kharkiv region to the East, with the view to bolstering defences.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that Russia relocated thousands of troops south to respond to the Kherson advance, leaving other parts of the frontline exposed and weakly defended.

“We found a weak spot where the enemy wasn’t ready,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube.

The Ukrainian President posted a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had captured the eastern town of Balakliia, which lies along a stretch of front stretching south of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

For its part, the Ukrainian general staff spoke early on Friday of retreating Russian forces trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment. “Thanks to skilful and coordinated actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of the local population, advanced almost 50 km in three days.”

Turning the tide?

Now, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think-tank, only 15 kilometres separate the Ukrainian forces from Kupiansk, an essential junction for the main railway lines that Moscow has been taking advantage of for months to supply its forces on the battlefields in the east.

If the Ukrainian forces manage to capture the node, Russia would find it difficult to continue supplying ammunition, including artillery shells as well as mid- and long-range missiles, to its troops. Subsequently, Russian forces would find themselves hamstrung and unable to effectively continue locking Ukraine in a painful war of attrition with its firepower advantage.

NEW: #Ukrainian successes on the #Kharkiv City-#Izyum line are creating fissures within the #Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

w/ @criticalthreats:https://t.co/fXtMbmvRTH pic.twitter.com/lULiLsDGOO

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 9, 2022

The Ukrainian blitz marks the fastest advance by either side in the conflict since Russia was forced to bid farewell to its delusional plan of capturing Kyiv in a matter of several days – a scheme that fizzled out into a laughable debacle.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address that Ukrainian troops had “liberated dozens of settlements” and reclaimed more than 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in the east and south in the past week.

However, progress in the south had not yet been as leaping – something acknowledged by Mr Arestovich, the Ukrainian aide.

Concerned with keeping military operations confidential, Ukraine has not allowed journalists to enter both the southern and eastern stretches of the counter-offensive. So far Ukrainian news websites have filtered out videos and pictures of Ukrainian troops cheering on top of armoured vehicles rolling through streets with signs bearing names of reclaimed localities previously held by Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian gains were greatly facilitated by new Western-supplied artillery and rockets. During his Thursday visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a package of USD 2.2 billion in military financing for countries at risk of Russian aggression, nearly half of it for Ukraine. Washington also announced a separate USD 675 million of new weapons for Ukraine.

Russia keeps mum

While Moscow has so far kept silent about the reports of the breakthrough on the Kharkiv front, Russia’s state news agency RIA quoted Russian-appointed Kherson authorities as saying some Ukrainian troops were captured during the counterattack and an undisclosed number of Polish tanks they were using had been destroyed.

Thursday saw Russian missiles strike multiple areas in Kharkiv, causing widespread damage and casualties, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Russia, unceasingly, continues to deny targeting civilians but in reality, thousands of people have been killed by the Russian military in Ukraine. Millions have been driven from their homes and cities have been flattened since Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in February to “disarm” Ukraine.