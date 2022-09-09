US will work with Poland in Apache introduction says ambassador

The new helicopters will boost interoperability between Polish and US forces, according to Brzezinski.

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

The United States will cooperate with Poland in the introduction of the US-made Apache helicopters to Polish armed forces, Mark Brzezinski, the US ambassador to Poland, has told PAP.

Poland has asked the US about the acquisition of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in their latest Guardian version, the country’s defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced on Thursday.

“Along with the helicopters, we will also obtain a transfer of technology,” Blaszczak also said.

The United States will cooperate with Poland in both training and transferring the procedures of maintenance and conservation of the aircraft, Brzezinski told PAP on Friday.

The new helicopters will boost interoperability between Polish and US forces, according to Brzezinski.

Brzezinski went on to say that Poland’s increased combat capability is the best way to ensure peace for both Poland and Nato and added that the purchase will boost the country’s technological competence.