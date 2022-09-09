Tributes pour in from across Poland as country shares UK’s grief over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Poland’s newspapers honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

As Poland’s newspapers honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes to her legacy continue to pour in.

Warsaw’s Palace of Science and Culture reposted a touching photo on social media of the Queen’s image, with Warsaw City Hall saying: “At the age of 96, after more than 70 years of rule, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died.

“Recently we lit up the Palace of Culture and Science on the occasion of the monarch’s platinum jubilee.

“Our sympathy to our British friends.”

In Gdańsk, the city lit up one of its iconic monuments in the colours of the Union Jack, alongside the simple message: “Gdańsk says goodbye to the Queen.”Miasto Gdańsk

Meanwhile, in Wrocław city mayor Jacek Sutryk announced that the British Anthem would be played in the Market Square at noon.

Sutryk said: “The city wants to properly commemorate the longest reigning queen in history.

“Certainly, an important chapter in the history of the world has closed.

“Queen Elizabeth II will forever remain a symbol of the British crown and monarchy, which she cared for with such care.

Shortly after her death was announced, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki posted a touching tribute on Facebook.

“At this sad moment, Wrocław joins our friends from Great Britain.”

Broadcaster Monika Olejnik posted a photo on social media of herself meeting Her Majesty in 1996.

Olejnik said: “The Queen is dead. Great sorrow, sorrow. The world has stopped in mourning.

“I will always remember my special meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at the Grand Theater in Warsaw.

“I was introduced to Her Majesty by President Aleksander Kwasniewski. I will never forget the Queen’s smile and gaze.”

Shortly after her death was announced, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki posted on Facebook: “Queen Elizabeth II of the Windsor Dynasty, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the country, has passed away.

Actress, singer and TV presenter Joanna Moro posted on Instagram: "There is no one in this world, who did not know Queen Elizabeth – a person – a woman – a legend. Dedicated to duty, duty – to her nation, all her life with a smile. Great class and dedication. This news shocked and turned our world upside down once again. Like many, I am sure I was a big fan of the Queen. I have watched all the documentaries and series about the Queen and the royal family with great emotion. This is the end of an era. Time will count differently. May she rest in peace.

Journalist, television presenter and songwriter Aleksandra Kwaśniewska posted: "The end of an era…Thank you for this indescribable honour…"

Actress and singer Katarzyna Zielińska wrote simply: "Rest, Queen."

Journalist Anna Kalczyńska Maciejowska posted: "Service. Duty. Devotion to the Kingdom. I am moved by this photo of Queen Elizabeth the Second greeting her subjects. Today she bids them farewell for the last time. RIP Your Majesty. We will miss you because you were part of our lives, no matter where we live."

Actress, film producer, singer and dancer Agnieszka Mrozińska wrote: "Unimaginable sadness. Queen Elizabeth II-the longest-reigning Monarch in the world-has passed away today. May she rest in peace forever and ever."

“An icon, a symbol of the power, culture and tradition of the United Kingdom, beloved by the British. She was also the head of 14 other British Commonwealth countries.

“She sat on the throne for 70 years, and her biography is a true chronicle of the history of the world, especially the turbulent 20th century and the enormous geopolitical, social and technological changes she witnessed.

“I had the honor to meet her personally.”