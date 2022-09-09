EU energy ministers split over gas prices cap

European Union energy ministers met on Friday in Brussels to seek an agreement to help shield citizens and businesses from sky-high energy bills. However, ministers were split over what measures to introduce as well as the cap on Russian gas prices.

Friday’s ministerial talks aim to whittle down options for further discussion, rather than reaching a final decision on ways to tackle a crisis fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But many said agreement and action needed to be swift.

So far an EU proposal to cap Russian gas prices has failed to win support from a majority of countries, with Russia threatening to completely cut off the gas flow if such a step is taken.

The idea to claw back revenues from non-gas power generators and spend the cash on cutting consumer bills has also stirred resistance in some European capitals.

The energy crisis is hitting EU citizens and businesses hard. Unity among EU countries is key to tackling rising energy costs.

EU countries are working together for:

✔️security of supply and reduced demand

✔️better preparation ahead of winter

✔️more autonomy and less dependency

Energy war with Russia

“We have to send a clear signal that we would do whatever it takes to support our households, our economies,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Síkela said as he arrived at the emergency Brussels meeting. “We are in an energy war with Russia,” he added.

“This is a solution that Europe today – being so heavily dependent on imported gas – urgently needs to stop Russian blackmail, but also to rationalise the situation,” Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa told reporters in Brussels.

She added that Poland is against introducing mandates on reducing energy consumption and its main proposition to lower energy prices in Europe is suspending the ETS system for the duration of the energy crisis.

“We (EU countries) are such different markets that it is hard to talk about one answer. Certainly, tariffs and the energy pricing system are subjects we can talk over together,” Minister Moskwa said.

In turn, Belgium’s Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said that a cap on all gas that is entering Europe is necessary.

Polish proposals

In Poland’s view, it is necessary to introduce a price cap on gas imported into the EU, to achieve a reduction in electricity prices in the wholesale market, the Polish climate minister said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“In addition, we propose, among other things: to introduce a fixed price for ETS allowances or to temporarily suspend the accounting of emission allowances. We will also call for a temporary increase in the free allocation of allowances to certain fields, in order to mitigate the risk of bankruptcy and closure of installations. In particular, we are concerned with heat and electricity suppliers. In addition, we propose to reduce the Market Stability Reserve, which has proven to be ineffective anyway,” the Polish official added.

ETS system

“The EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) is a ‘cap and trade’ system. It caps the total volume of GHG emissions from installations and aircraft operators responsible for around 50 percent of EU GHG emissions,” the European Commission wrote in a document.

The main purpose of the EU ETS is to meet emissions reduction targets.

Until 2015, the EU ETS covered “more than 11,000 power stations and industrial plants in 31 countries, and flights between airports of participating countries,” the document states.

In a recent summit in Copenhagen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested temporarily suspending the EU ETS, and reverting back to it after the war is over and Europe has energy security.