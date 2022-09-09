UN report on Xinjiang has ‘closed door of cooperation’: China ambassador

A report on alleged human rights abuses in the western region of Xinjiang, China, urged China’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday to say that Beijing would not cooperate with the UN human rights office following the document’s release.

Released on August 31, the report stipulates that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

“The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment,” Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters, dubbing the report “illegal and invalid”. China staunchly denies any abuses in Xinjiang.

The report, and a long-awaited one indeed, was released last minute before High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet ended her four-year term last week. Moreover, the release followed her visit to China in May. The document envisages continued engagement between her office and Beijing which might include follow-up visits.

“Now the whole set of ideas is shelved because of the release of the report,” Ambassador Chen told reporters. “You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us,” he said.

The report, abhorred by China, will be subject to discussion during the Human Rights Council next week. Ambassador Chen said he would “firmly oppose” any measures against China in that session.

The Muslim Uyghur minority of Xinjiang is believed to have suffered persecution, forced assimilation and imprisonment in concentration camps which China calls reeducation camps.