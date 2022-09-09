Nearly 15,000 firms shut down in Poland in August

More than 14,600 Polish companies were written off the official registry in August, up 6.9 percent compared to the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

However, as many as 32,434 new companies were registered in August and the number was 4.5 percent higher compared to July, GUS said on Friday.

There were about 619,400 companies with suspended operations as of August and their number grew by 1.4 percent during the month.