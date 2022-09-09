Russia prevents access to Ukraine war prisoners: UN Official

Russia is not allowing access to prisoners of war, Matilda Bogner the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Friday, voicing concern amid evidence that some have been subject to torture and ill-treatment.

“The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation,” Mrs Bogner told a Geneva press briefing.

“This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation’s armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment,” she pointed out.

“In terms of the treatment of prisoners of war, certainly some of the issues could rise to being war crimes – issues of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war,” she said in response to a question about the prisoners.

A Russian welcome

The UN official pointed out that Ukrainian prisoners are being subject to a “welcoming process” whereby they are forced to walk or run between rows of Russian guards who take turns severely beating them as they enter the facilities.

Her team had also received information about Ukrainian prisoners suffering from infectious diseases including hepatitis A and tuberculosis in a penal colony in Olenivka.

At the same briefing, she also urged Russia to release on humanitarian grounds four pregnant prisoners of war being held in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

Medic Mariana Mamonova was captured on 4th April in Mariupol. She was 2 months pregnant then.

Mariana is detained in Olenivka and will give birth soon. Her family is afraid she won't be exchanged on time and the baby might be taken away by Russians.

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.