Royal family to mourn Queen Elizabeth until 7 days after her funeral

A period of mourning observed by Britain’s royal family is scheduled to end on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth with flags at royal residence to remain at half-staff.

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” a statement said.

The Hyde Park in London will resound with a gun salute at 1 pm local time (2 pm CEST) with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen’s life, as reported by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The date of the funeral has yet to be made public as neither the palace nor any other source revealed it. The ceremony is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen’s death on Thursday.

Apart from lowering flags to half-mast, Buckingham Palace also said that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.