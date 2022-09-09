Poland inquires about purchase of 96 US-made helicopters

Poland has asked the US about the acquisition of 96 attack helicopters, wrote the country’s defence minister on social media on Thursday.

“More good news! We’ve sent an inquiry to the US regarding the purchase of 96 AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters for the needs of the Polish Army’s air forces,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. “Along with the helicopters, we will also obtain a transfer of technology.”

Kolejne dobre wieści! Wystosowaliśmy zapytanie ofertowe do USA dotyczące pozyskania 96 śmigłowców AH-64E APACHE w najnowszej wersji GUARDIAN na potrzeby Lotnictwa Wojsk Lądowych. Wraz ze śmigłowcami pozyskamy również transfer technologii. pic.twitter.com/VdZUybVRCc

Thursday was a busy day for Poland’s defence minister as he took part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The discussions between Mr Błaszczak, other defence ministers and senior military officials from around the world held in the historical base revolved around the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues.

Referring to a conversation held with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Mr Błaszczak said that it concerned cooperation, “both when it comes to the presence of US troops in Poland and the process of modernising the equipment of the Polish armed forces.”

In this context, the Polish official stressed that the first helicopters scheduled for arrival from the US would go to the 18th Polish Mechanised Division because the unit was also equipped with Abrams tanks and “the Apache and Abrams really work well together,” forming what he dubbed “unstoppable force”.

“And that’s what we want,” he said.

Being the latest version of the AH-64 used by the US Army since the 1980s, the AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter entered into service in 2011 and features the JTIDS (Joint Tactical Information Distribution System) as well as a range of upgrades, including mightier engines.

The Ramstein Air Base, in use ever since 1953, is the HQ for the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) and also for NATO Allied Air Command (AIRCOM).