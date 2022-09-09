Polish PM goes to Kyiv to discuss energy and security

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki set off to Kyiv, where he will hold several meetings, discussing subjects such as the geopolitical situation, the energy market and military security, government spokesman Piotr Müller told private broadcaster Polsat on Friday.

He pointed out that, in accordance with security procedures, information about the points of the Prime Minister’s visit is given with a certain delay.

The spokesman also admitted that there will be no significant or sudden changes announced during the visit as “the situation on the eastern front is still difficult”.

Poland’s unwavering support

However, such a visit is always a political signal to the Kremlin, reminding of Poland’s stance on the conflict.

“We will support Ukraine in this very difficult situation because we believe that Russia is violating all possible international standards. Besides, defending Ukraine is also defending our security,” Piotr Müller concluded.