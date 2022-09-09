Tennis: Iga Świątek advances to US Open final

The best female tennis player in the world, Polish athlete Iga Świątek won against Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4, in their US Open semi-final on Thursday. The victory earned her a spot in the tournament finals.

After the first set, the world number one began to swing more freely in the second and third sets, matching the Belarusian player’s power. Iga Świątek will now face Ons Jabeur.

💪🏼Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep improving. What a night, What a feeling. See you in the @usopen final!

💪🏼Nie przestawaj wierzyć. Nie przestawaj walczyć. Nie przestawaj pracować. Co za wieczór…Widzimy się w finale US Open! pic.twitter.com/d9qWFVmWET

— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 9, 2022

“I needed to go all in to change the momentum,” Iga told reporters after the match.

Iga answers back in the second!

One set will to decide the winner of this semifinal. pic.twitter.com/ay1l7W3hP8

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

“I felt a huge difference between the first set and the last two. I’m pretty happy that I got my level of energy up a little bit,” she added.

World No. 1 @iga_swiatek is into the #USOpen final! pic.twitter.com/DuTcAAi3zU

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

The 21-year-old Świątek said learning to keep her composure even when her back is against the wall has been the most meaningful area of growth in her game.

“Earlier I felt like my emotions were taking over and I was panicking a little bit when I was losing. Right now it’s just easier for me to logically think about what I can change. And I feel like I have more skills to do that and more than one type of way to play,” the Polish athlete pointed out.

Iga has adjusted her approach in between sets 😅@iga_swiatek | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/tv0LGFcQag

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

The two-time French Open champion said she is still learning to trust herself on the fast North American hard courts, where she struggled in tune-up events prior to coming to New York, after going on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year.