Rock Rachon 08.09

In this edition of Rock Rachon, the focus is on the Ukrainian counter-offensive that has so far allowed Ukrainian forces to recapture around 400 square kilometres of the Russian-occupied territories in the eastern Kharkiv region.

In the south, Ukrainians are also making a comeback. Their gains have been confirmed by geolocated social media posts from the region but also by the Russian ministry of defence. As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think-tank, Ukrainian forces are making gains in the western Kherson region and northwest of the city of Kherson.

Footage of destroyed Russian equipment and panicking Russian troops were circulated on social media.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin denounced any losses.

Viewers can learn from the programme that referenda in the separatist regions on joining the territory of the Russian Federation scheduled for September will not likely take place as it was expected. This is mostly because officials planted by the Russian occupiers in the regions had their lives not only complicated but also endangered. Appointed by Russian occupying forces as the head of local administration, Artiom Bardin had lost both of his legs in a car bomb attempt at his life, which he survived. The assassination was carried out by a Ukrainian guerilla behind enemy lines.

The host of the programme has also commented on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv. The US official said that the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide USD 2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the US base of Rammstein located in Germany, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces carrying out the counter-offensive were integrating the capabilities provided by the US and allies. The official also spoke of “moving urgently to innovate and” pushing all of the US defence industrial basis “to provide Ukraine with the tools that it will need.”

In the programme, a list of West-made artillery weapons that have been performing well in Ukrainian hands in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invader was presented, including the most accurate artillery shell – the GPS-guided Excalibur.

These and other topics were tackled by Rock Rachon’s guests, namely Australian security expert and war correspondent in Ukraine for the Australian Financial Review Misha Zelinsky, journalist Joe Lindsley, and journalist Matthew Tyrmand.