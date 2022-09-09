UN chief appeals for “massive” help for flooded Pakistan

After monsoon rains of catastrophic volume coupled with gushing water from melting glaciers in northern mountains swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock, and crops, and killed more than 1,391 people, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to the world for massive help for Pakistan on Friday as he arrived to support the country’s response to the disaster.

Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’ after floods, PM says, as death toll rises to 1,343

see more

“I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” Secretary-General Guterres said upon arrival.

With broad swaths of Pakistani land under water and hundreds of thousands of people forced out of their homes in search of shelter, the government said the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted.

The UN chief was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visit inundated areas on his two-day visit.

Meanwhile, the UN has launched an appeal for USD 160 million in aid to relieve Pakistan from the disaster fallout. Estimates calculated by Pakistan are that the floods have caused losses amounting to USD 10 billion.

Aside from meeting PM Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mr Guterres will tour, during his visit, areas hit by the catastrophe.

“This visit will make the world better understand the devastation caused by the floods,” Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

July and August precipitation in Pakistan amounted to 391 mm of rain, which was nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average. Especially the southern province of Sindh has seen an enormous surplus in rain. As much as 466 percent more rain fell in the area than average.

The World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in flooded areas.