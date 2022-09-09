Pulse of Culture 08.09

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Katarzyna Sanocka takes a closer look at the XIX-century Photographer’s Legacy movie premiere in Vilnius.

The film tells the story of the Vilnius photographer, Józef Czechowicz, and describes the processes he used for his photography including the wet plate collodion process. The XIX-century Photographer’s Legacy was directed by Mindaugas Meškauskas.

This episode also featured the Free Belarus Museum recently established in Warsaw. The museum gathers objects that represent the legacy of Belarusian culture as well as art installations focusing on the political prosecution that is taking place under Lukashenka’s regime.

This episode also covered a photography exhibition on the facade of the House of Journalists in Paris and a review of recently released music records and albums.