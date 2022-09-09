LIVE: 198th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the war rages on for 198 consecutive days, Ukrainian forces have wedged into Russian-occupied territories and recaptured the town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.

07:12 CEST

After the successful liberation of #Balakliia, #Kharkiv region, the #Ukrainian army might now be able to encircle a large grouping of the Russian Armed Forces consisting of more than 10 thousand people, reports Meduza. pic.twitter.com/GyjepZLmHN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 9, 2022

07:00 CEST

A proposed European price cap on Russian gas goes against European and Hungarian interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday as cited by Reuters, ahead of an emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers.

FM Szijjarto said the proposed price cap would trigger an immediate cut-off in Russian gas supplies to Europe.