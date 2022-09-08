Eastern Express 8.09

The invasion of Ukraine has set in motion a chain of events which, according to some, could end up pushing Russia toward disintegration. Two previous break-ups of the empire over the past 100 years have moved the Russian state farther and farther into Asia, away from Europe and its values. Some say that a possible third break-up could send them spiralling, this time indefinitely.

According to the old joke, the answer to the question “Who does Russia share its border with?” is “Whoever it wants to”. And the claim that the shape of Russia’s borders is one of the best symptoms of the state of the country remains invariably valid. Whenever the borders began to extend further westward, it had always been proof of Russia’s strength. By contrast, the push toward Asia has usually occurred with the onset of some internal crisis.

Attempts to instill fear of “Russia’s imminent collapse” actually seem to suit the Kremlin regime’s goals and prevent ethnic communities from exercising their right to self-determination. Unlike the various so-called “Donbas nations” invented by Russian propaganda in Ukraine, the indigenous peoples of Russia have a long history of being brutally colonised by Moscow. And it is this postcolonial perspective, through which all European and American history is being reinterpreted, that should also inform the Western perspective on Russia’s political space.

So then, is the collapse of Russia as a superpower occurring before our eyes? Or perhaps a much better question is whether Russia has even been a superpower at all in recent years.

Already in 2008, the brief war with Georgia caused the Kremlin a lot of problems: communication systems did not work, logistics went awry, soldiers did not want to fight and needed assistance from mercenaries from Chechnya. That was the reason for the now infamous reforms and theories of war proposed by general Gerasimov. The Russian army was supposed to get itself closer to the Western model. This plan failed, and now they are losing the war in Ukraine.

The USSR disappeared from the world map despite the concerns and efforts of Western elites to prevent it. The inevitability of such processes shows that one can only understand them with time, and try to steer them in the right direction. As for the fear of the chaos caused by Russia’s collapse, it is clear that Putin’s regime has an interest in spreading chaos across Europe, as in the case of the invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps some kind of instability is inevitable at this point, but the question is whether it will ultimately end up serving the Kremlin. Or the European continent in general.

Eastern Express’ guest

Kalev Stoicescu, Research Fellow at the International Centre for Defence and Security in Estonia, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the issue.