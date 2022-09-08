President extends condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday evening at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced the news.

Neil Hall/PAP/EPA

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda sent condolences to Britain’s Royal family and the nation at large on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen,” Duda tweeted. “For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world.”

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tweeted on Thursday that it had learnt of UK head of state Queen Elizabeth’s II’s death with great sadness.

“It was with great sadness that we received news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join in grief with members of the British Royal Family, the British nation and people the world over. Requiescat in pace,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

She had reigned since 1952, the longest reign of any monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, erstwhile Prince of Wales, automatically becomes the king and head of state.