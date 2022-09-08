BREAKING NEWS: The Queen is dead!

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday after an historic 70-year reign.

Teresa Suarez/PAP/EPA

Britain’s longest serving monarch has died at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday after an historic 70-year reign.

Britain is now set to enter 10 days of official mourning.

Gerry Penny/PAP/EPA

The Queen, whose late husband Prince Phillip has family connections in Poland through the Mountbatten family, was adored in the country following her 1996 visit to the the capital Warsaw.

More to follow!