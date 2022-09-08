Poland, Baltic States to cease issuing visas to Russians

The PMs of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have issued a joint statement in which they announced that their countries will cease issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens by September 19.

According to the statement, the growing influx of Russian citizens to the European Union and the Schengen area has become a serious threat to the public security of the four countries, especially considering that three out of four Russians support their country’s aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, there is no reason to allow Russians into EU countries purely for the purpose of leisure.

“Travel to the European Union is a privilege, not a human right,” reads the statement.

The PMs write that they “welcome the decision to suspend the EU visa facilitation agreement with Russia as a necessary first step.” They have, at the same time, decided to use the right to introduce stricter measures on national levels, or as it is described in the statement, “a common regional approach”.

This approach will result in restricting “the entry into the Schengen area for the Russian citizens travelling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes.” The measures, described as temporary, will enter into force separately in each of the four countries no later than September 19.

“We emphasise that this is not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases, family members, holders of residence permits, for the facilitation of freight and transportation services, diplomatic missions, Kaliningrad facilitated transit of persons, etc. We fully uphold the need to continue to support opponents of the Putin regime and provide them with opportunities to leave Russia,” the statement clarifies.

The announcement was followed up with statements by high-ranking government officials from the four countries. Perhaps the most straightforward summary was posted on Twitter by Latvian PM Krišjānis Kariņš, who wrote that “It is unacceptable that Russian tourists enjoy life in Europe, while Russia brings death and destruction to Ukraine.”

Russian response

The statement brought about a swift response from the Russians.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hinted that Russia was weighing possible retaliatory measures, saying the move would “make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well”.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a statement, according to which “The draft of the Presidential decree on retaliatory visa measures is being worked out which is linked to unfriendly actions of some foreign states. This decree will impose several restrictions on entering Russian territory.”

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also issued a statement.

“We are not going to close ourselves off from the citizens of the European Union. Russia is an open, truly free country that respects all nations, despite the intellectual capabilities of their governing elites. Everybody who wants to visit Russia and see first-hand its civilisation and cultural uniqueness, will certainly have the ability to do so,” said Zakharova, adding that “These steps are not surprising. They just reveal the essence of liberalism, which is actually a liberal dictatorship [sic]. Also the Russophobic nature of the political forces now in charge in the Baltic states and unfortunately in Poland.”

No statement has been issued (nor is expected) by the Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian governments as to how any possible retaliatory measures by Russia will affect tourist movement from the four countries to Russia, where over 20 percent. of the population has no access to indoor plumbing.