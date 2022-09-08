Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Isles, passed away on Thursday. Her death was announced shortly after 7.30 pm. She had reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms for 70 years.

Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, to Prince Albert Windsor and his wife Princess Elizabeth, née Bowes-Lyon. At the time of her birth, no one expected the princess to ascend to the throne. Her grandfather, George V, was the King, and his successor was to be Edward, George’s eldest son and the Prince of Wales.

But when George V died and Elizabeth’s uncle became King, there happened to be a serious problem. Childless and unmarried, Edward VIII, had to choose between his royal duty and his personal love for American socialite Wallis Simpson, divorced from her first husband and still married to the second. In 1936, Edward chose Wallis and abdicated, propelling his younger brother Albert to the throne under the royal name George VI, and making Princess Elizabeth his heir presumptive.

Elizabeth began being groomed for her role as ruler of the greatest empire on Earth, spanning all inhabited continents. A challenging job in and of itself, as a member of the British royal family, she also had to prepare to take on royal duties.

Moreover, it was not an easy time. When she was just 13, World War Two broke out. The King and Queen refused to evacuate Elizabeth and their younger daughter Margaret to Canada. At the young age of 14, Princess Elizabeth gave her first radio speech in 1940 on the waves of BBC’s “Children’s Hour”. Before the war had ended, in February 1945 and at now at the age of 18, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service gaining experience as a driver and a mechanic.

Princess Elizabeth married Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark in 1947. Phillip was related to the Windsors and spent a part of his youth in Britain under the care of his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and during World War Two had served in the Royal Navy.

The marriage to the dashing young naval officer quickly produced two children, Charles and Anne (Princes Andrew and Edward were born when Elizabeth was already Queen). But the young couple had little time to enjoy their relative freedom. While they were travelling to Australia via Kenya, George VI died on February 6, 1952, at only 56 years of age. Elizabeth automatically became the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as Queen of the Dominions of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Union of South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). Not to mention reigning over numerous British colonies in Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Her reign, which would come to be known as the “Second Elizabethan Age”, was not without its troubles. Although spared most of the horrors of World War Two, the country was left in a precarious economic situation that would plague it for several more decades. The Empire was also slowly disintegrating. Ghana became independent in 1957, and more and more colonies, the bulk of them in Africa and the Caribbean, became independent in the coming years, not always without bloodshed.

At the same time, Elizabeth’s reign was notable for a number of events marking a transition to a more modern British monarchy. Her coronation in 1953 was the first royal event of its kind broadcast on television. Over the years, the monarchy has also become slightly more open to the public, carefully trying to balance the majesty of the Royal Family’s station, their privacy, and the public’s interest in their affairs. This carefully curated mix was what helped create the modern fascination of so many people in the UK, but also around the world, with the Royals. The royal family of Windsor became a brand, generating unquantifiable revenue from tourism and various paraphernalia. Be it as it may informally, it is perhaps the best-known British brand today.

The Queen’s private life has been a mixed bag. Known for her devotion to her royal duties, she has had to juggle them with her family life. Of the four children she had, all four were married. All except her youngest son, Prince Edward of Wessex, divorced their spouses, something still largely considered scandalous for the royals. The marriages have, however, provided the Queen with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren so far.

On April 9 of last year, her husband of 73 years, died at the age of 99, with the Queen present at his deathbed. In her own words, Elizabeth II described his death as “having left a huge void in her life”.

Undoubtedly, the death of Elizabeth II leaves a huge void in the lives of many as well. Not just those of her family but also her subjects, for whom she was the only monarch they ever knew. And for many people around the world, for whom Elizabeth II being the British Queen was a fact of life as obvious as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; April 21 1926 – September 8, 2022. Photos: Associated Press (1953) and The White House (2019), public domain