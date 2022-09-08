UK Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision, doctors concerned

Doctors expressed concern about the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remains under medical supervision, according to Buckingham Palace’s Thursday statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral”, the palace said.

A source from the palace cited by Reuters said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

A virtual meeting with senior ministers was cancelled by the Queen on Wednesday over doctors’ advice to rest. On Tuesday, she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

PM Truss forewarned that the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news due to being revealed around lunchtime (GMT+1).

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said.