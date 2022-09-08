Poland inquires about purchase of US-made helicopters says MoD

The AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter is the latest version of the AH-64, used by the US Army since the 1980s.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland has asked the US about the acquisition of 96 attack helicopters, wrote the country’s defense minister on social media on Thursday.

“More good news! We’ve sent and inquiry to the US regarding the purchase of 96 AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters for the needs of the Polish Army’s air forces,” Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter. “Along with the helicopters, we will also obtain a transfer of technology.”

The AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter is the latest version of the AH-64, used by the US Army since the 1980s.

The Guardian version entered into service in 2011 and features the JTIDS (Joint Tactical Information Distribution System) as well as a number of upgrades, including more powerful engines.