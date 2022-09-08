Poland’s inflation to stay high says central bank head

According to Glapiński, the summer likely saw a turning point in inflation readings.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Inflation will remain at a high level in the coming months but it should soon start declining owing to a drop in the annualised growth of energy prices, said Adam Glapiński, governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP).

Glapiński made the statement at a press conference on Thursday, which followed the central bank’s Wednesday decision to raise the main interest rate by 25 basis points, to 6.75 percent, in a bid to battle record-high inflation, which reached 16.1 percent in August.

“We estimate that the contribution of energy prices to inflation was 5.9 percentage points in August and that of food was 4.6 percentage points,” he said and added that inflation is still growing, but at a slower pace than before.

“As far as inflation alone is concerned, and just like the NBP said earlier, the summer was probably a turning point for Poland’s inflation, the inflation peak, this is this plateau, it may go up a bit, down bit, and then inflation will gradually decline,” he said.

The central bank head admitted that economic activity had been showing signs of a slowdown, but according to him the condition of the economy is still very good, and there is no recession threat.

“A number of countries are likely to see a recession, but Poland is not,” he said.

According to Glapiński, Poland’s inflation has a chance to decline to about 7 percent during 2023 and to go down to 3 percent at the end of 2023 provided that the government maintains the current anti-inflation package of tax cuts, and regulated prices are left intact.

“But most probably this is impossible, because (the government – PAP) would have to find huge amounts (of money to finance it – PAP),” Glapiński concluded.

The NBP head also hinted that the central bank may start cutting interest rates in the middle or at the end of 2023.