US to provide additional USD 675 mln in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden approved an additional USD 675 million weapons package for Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday, during a meeting of the Contact Group set to discuss how countries can work together to train Ukrainian forces and improve their defences.

The latest US package will include more ammunition, humvees and anti-tank systems.

Lloyd Austin, who was speaking at the start of a meeting of dozens of defence ministers at the Ramstein air base in Germany said that “to help Ukraine defend its territory, we’ve committed unprecedented security assistance.”

"To help Ukraine defend its territory, we've committed unprecedented security assistance."

September 8, 2022

“This contact group needs to position itself to sustain Ukraine’s brave defenders for the long haul,” the Defence Secretary said, referring to the meeting. “That means a continued and determined flow of capability now,” he added.

"Today, we're back at Ramstein Air Base, where this Contact Group was founded. And we're here to renew our commitment—and intensify our momentum—to support the brave defenders of Ukraine for the long term."

September 8, 2022

The Contact Group

The Contact Group was established in Ramstein on April 26. At that time, the US Defence Secretary stated, after talks between representatives of the defence ministries of dozens of NATO and non-NATO countries, that it had been decided to set up an international cooperation platform that would meet monthly to coordinate arms assistance to Ukraine.

Poland is represented in Ramstein by Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, who is due to meet with the US and German counterparts.

Unprecedented assistance in a time of war

Washington has already provided more than USD 10 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government since Russian troops invaded on February 24.

The six-month-old conflict has killed thousands and reduced Ukrainian cities to rubble. In recent weeks fears have grown over a potential disaster at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.