Albanian police searches empty Iranian embassy

Albanian counter-terrorism police shook down Iran’s embassy in Tirana on Thursday, hours after Iranian diplomats burned papers inside the premises following the severing of diplomatic ties over a cyberattack and the subsequent vacation of the building.

Wednesday saw Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama blamed the cyberattack, which took place in July, on the Islamic Republic, and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.

Masked, wearing helmets and equipped with automatic rifles, the police entered the building situated just 200 metres (yards) from Rama’s office. Two cars with diplomatic plates had left earlier, a Reuters reporter saw.

A man was seen by the same reporter earlier inside the embassy throwing papers into a rusty barrel, with flames illuminating the walls of the three-story building.