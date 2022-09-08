Over 2,000 new foreign doctors working in Poland’s health service

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

In the last year over 2,000 said new doctors from abroad have started working in Poland’s health sector, Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, said on Thursday.

“Half of these 2,000 are doctors from Ukraine, and the other half are doctors from Belarus,” said Niedzielski. (PAP)

The health minister admitted that hospitals in Poland suffer from staff shortages.

“This is a problem that can be solved in a long-term way. I am talking here about increasing the number of students who study medicine and we have been implementing this process continuously as a political formation since 2016,” he said.

“At the moment, we are talking about increasing the number of students by thousands of people.”

Niedzielski added wages need to be regulated in order to prevent those working in health care institutions from leaving the sector.

“Until a few years ago, (Polish) doctors went abroad in large numbers, and we have managed to slow down this process,” the health minister said.