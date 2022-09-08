Belarus launches military exercises near Polish border

Minsk started military exercises in three regions of Belarus, including near the Polish and Ukrainian borders, the country’s defence ministry announced on Thursday. The drills are being conducted with the support of the Kremlin.

The ministry said that the exercises, which are set to last until September 14, will practice “liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy” and regaining control over border regions.

According to the ministry, the level of troops and military equipment involved in the exercise did not require them to provide notice under OSCE guidelines.

The manoeuvres will make it possible to practice combat (special) operations aimed at liberating territory, temporarily occupied by the enemy, restoring control over the state border …, providing air support to troops, implementing actions related to the introduction of martial law and fighting enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed formations,” the Belarus Defence Ministry stated on Telegram.

In Belarus, the military exercises dedicated to the "liberation of the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy" began.

Lukashenko turned Belarus into a simulacrum state. His troops are small, inexperienced, they do not want to fight in 🇺🇦. So why this 6-month-long circus?

— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) September 8, 2022

Ukraine ‘prepared’ if Russia’s puppet decides to attack

“The Ukrainian army is prepared for any development, including in the northern direction,” General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Board of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on September 1.

Civilian and military officials in Kyiv reassured that the threat of Belarusian forces attacking Ukrainian territory remained low.

Although Belarusian troops did not support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, the regime in Minsk made the country’s territory available for Moscow’s use. From Belarus, an offensive was launched in late February into the north of Ukraine, including the Kyiv region. Russian forces also shelled Ukrainian cities, including civilian facilities, from there.

At the beginning of August, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba declared that if the Belarusian army decided to join the aggressor, Kyiv would break diplomatic relations with Minsk.