India plays its own game buying Russian oil and competing with China

Regardless of NATO’s efforts to win India over to its anti-Russia bandwagon, New Delhi continues importing Russian oil while simultaneously teaming up with Japan for prospective military drills to keep China’s Indo-Pacific ambitions at bay.

Russian oil flows to India. The country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman justified such a state of affairs saying the imports were part of India’s inflation-management strategy while pointing at other countries, which do the same.

Since February, when the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has not condemned so far, India’s crude oil shipments from Russia have hiked to between 12 percent and 13 percent of imports from all sources, according to data provided by Finance Minister Sitharaman.

While New Delhi is the world’s third-biggest consumer and importer of crude oil, the credit for balancing trade and other ties with various countries, including Russia, should go to, in Mr Sitharaman’s opinion, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel, which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing,” Mr Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.

The Indian government has repeatedly said that the country needed to keep purchasing energy from Russia to suppress inflation.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said India’s inflation management was “an exercise of so many activities, most of which are outside the (purview of) monetary policy”.

Another reason why India has sought to maintain friendly relations with Russia is that it has been New Delhi’s largest foreign supplier of defence hardware.

Joint Indian-Japanese military drills ahead

While India may be sticking with Russia, it certainly does not back out from the game of domination in the Indo-Pacific played against China.

To this tune, India and Japan said on Thursday they would deepen defence cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning a joint military drill involving their air force fighters, Reuters reported.

In Tokyo, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, ahead of “two-plus-two” talks between defence and foreign ministers from the two countries.

Minister Singh “invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defence corridors,” India’s defence ministry said in a statement. “The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the air forces of the two countries.”

The participation of Japan for the first time in the multilateral exercise MILAN and operationalization of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement in March this year are milestones in the progress of defence cooperation between our Forces: RM

Security concerns in the increasingly competitive Indo-Pacific region have urged India and Japan to bolster their military to keep up with China.

We have established staff talks and High-level dialogue between all the three Services and the Coast Guard. I am glad that we have now agreed on Staff Talks between the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self Defense Forces and the Integrated Defence Staff of India: RM

A promise of a “substantial” defence spending increase came from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party wants to double Japan’s military budget to 2 percent of the gross domestic product in a five-year perspective. The incentive – growing worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to act accordingly against neighbouring Taiwan.

Reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the bilateral meeting with the Japan’s Minister of Defence, Mr Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/GvWpdrb4cH

New Delhi, which last week commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier, is expanding its security ties with Tokyo as both Asian nations grow wary of China’s increasing military might in the region.

“If you take a look at the international community, unilateral attempts to change the status quo with force are continuing in the East and South China Seas, let alone Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at the outset of the two-plus-two meeting.

China’s inroads into the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea have been of particular concern to other neighbouring actors and the US. Beijing claims almost the entire swath of the South China Sea, which it has dotted with military outposts on artificial islands. China has also voraciously claimed a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea administered by Japan.

Being members of the Quad group, along with Australia and the US, Japan and India hold annual naval exercises across the Indo-Pacific to demonstrate interoperability, the last of which took place in May in Japan. The discussion therein was dominated by topics such as Taiwan after US President Joe Biden triggered China’s ire a day earlier by saying he would be willing to use force to defend the democratic island. This was not left without a response from Russia and China whose warplanes conducted a joint patrol in the region.

In a separate bilateral meeting, PM Kishida and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed to work closely together to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”