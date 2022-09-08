Most Poles fear country is on wrong path

The majority of Poles believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll published on Thursday.

The CBOS poll found that in the second half of August, 63 percent of respondents were unhappy with the path the country was on (5 percentage points up on July, while 23 percent were satisfied (4pps down).

Fifty-four percent feared Poland’s overall situation will worsen within the coming year (2 pps up), 25 percent expected no major changes (unchanged from July), 13 percent expected an improvement.

Almost half of the respondents (48 percent) described Poland’s economic situation as bad (1 pp up), 27 percent as neither good nor bad (1 pp down), 21 percent as good (1 pp up).

Asked about the political situation in Poland, 54 percent described it as bad (7 pps up), 25 percent as neither good nor bad (2 pps down), while 15 percent said it was good (4 pps down).

CBOS noted that such pessimistic assessments of the general situation of the country were last recorded in November 2020 whereas such a high percentage of negative opinions about the current economic situation was last recorded in April 2013.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey from August 14 to 25 on a representative sample of 1,043 adult Poles.