Ukrainian forces recapture towns and villages in eastern push: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed “good news” coming from the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, saying the army had recaptured pockets of territory including some towns and villages from Russian occupation in what open-source analysts said looked like a deep and sudden piercing kinetic action reaching behind Russian lines.

On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy said in his daily late-night address that he had received news of his forces liberating a slew of settlements in the Kharkiv region. Some Western analysts suggested Kyiv’s counteroffensive brought about the recapturing of around 400 square kilometres of territory.

“This week we have good news from Kharkiv Oblast. All of you have most likely seen reports about the recent activities of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every [Ukrainian] citizen feels proud of our warriors,” President Zelenskyy said.

Nevertheless, the official stressed that the situation in the Kharkiv region still being liable to change, President Zelenskyy said it would be premature to name the recaptured towns and villages. Still, he thanked two airborne brigades and a mechanised brigade for their bravery.

Bordering Russia, the Kharkiv region and its provincial capital Kharkiv have been under a barrage of Russian missiles for months after Moscow failed to take it in the early stages of its unjustified February 24 invasion.

Southern Axis Update:

Geolocated combat footage and imagery further confirm that #Ukrainian troops advanced into #Vysokopillya and #Novovoznesenske, both within 5km of the #Kherson-#Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border. /1https://t.co/ASLT30OUSU pic.twitter.com/nMRNuPm8sD

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 8, 2022

As demonstrated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, which follows the war day-by-day, the Ukrainian military looked to have made significant progress on Wednesday.

“Ukrainian forces likely used tactical surprise to advance at least 20 km into Russian-held territory in (the) eastern Kharkiv Oblast (region) on September 7, recapturing approximately 400 square kilometres of ground,” the ISW said.

Russia has not confirmed any territorial losses, though unverified social media accounts run by Russian military experts have suggested Moscow did suffer setbacks and will need to urgently reinforce.

NEW #Ukrainian forces in southeastern #Kharkiv Oblast are likely exploiting #Russian force reallocation to the Southern Axis to conduct an opportunistic yet highly effective counteroffensive northwest of #Izyum.https://t.co/MpOBPGbgdL pic.twitter.com/R2KNyOuKvz

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 8, 2022

“The Russians are saying that Balakleiia is encircled when in fact [Ukrainian troops] have gone much further,” Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube.

Meanwhile, a pro-Russian official from the region, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Telegram that Balakleiia remained under Russian control although north of the town fighting continued. For the part of Yuri Podolyak, a Ukrainian often quoted by pro-Russian officials, he said the Ukrainian advance took Russian troops by surprise.

“The enemy had considerable success near Balakleiia with a relatively small force… It would appear that Russian forces slept through this advance and were expecting it elsewhere,” he wrote on Telegram. “Everything would seem to depend now on the speed with which reserves are brought into the fight… there have been significant losses.”

Putin does not admit losses

The successful Ukrainian advance has also drawn away Russian forces from other positions and Western military analysts believe it would leave Russia exposed in other locations in Ukraine.

Areas near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine saw heavy fighting on Thursday after Kyiv warned it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.

Should the Ukrainian forces manage to hold on to their regained territories Kyiv would tick off a significant victory and provide positive feedback to its Western supporters who have been providing Ukraine with arms, including state-of-the-art military equipment from the US and Poland. Such demonstration of military results comes timely as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatens to cut all energy supplies to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had approved an additional USD 675 million in weapons to Ukraine as he and other defence ministers met in Germany to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine in the long-term, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Russian dictator Putin continued to claim, in a speech, that Russia would not lose what he called its “special military operation” in Ukraine and an attempt to preemptively protect his country’s security against NATO’s expansion.

“We have not lost anything and will not lose anything,” Putin said answering a question about the war’s progress.