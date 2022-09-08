September 1939: The first Holocaust crimes and the first Righteous individual

From the very first days of WWII, the German invaders of Poland commenced organised murders of Jewish people in Polish territories. Historians have interpreted these initial murders by the specialised units led by Udo von Woyrsch as essentially the beginning of The Holocaust.

By Paweł Jędrzejewski, the editor of the Polish Jews Forum.

The witness

When the Germans attacked Poland on the morning of September 1, 1939, the Second World War began. And in the first few days, the Nazi army conquered all Polish territory bordering the Third Reich: Upper Silesia and the Dąbrowa Coal Basin.

Just three days later on September 4, the Germans entered Będzin with a population of 50,000. The subsequent days were the actual beginnings of German occupation, and Father Mieczysław Zawadzki, the priest of the Holy Trinity parish in Będzin, wrote an extended descriptive “chronicle” in his personal notes:

“It was dark all over the city, you were only allowed to walk until 7 pm. (…) Around 8 pm I heard several powerful detonations. After a few minutes, my housekeeper started knocking on the door of my room: ‘Please, Father, the synagogue is burning! Germans are murdering Jews!’

I jumped out of bed, got dressed quickly, and ran out into the yard. Indeed, a huge pillar of smoke lit by the flames themselves hovered above the synagogue. We could hear detonations and terrible screams –– it was indeed Germans murdering Jews. The fire spread quickly. The Germans went from house to house, from the synagogue to Boczna Street, systematically setting houses on fire. They threw incendiary grenades to drive out inhabitants as their homes burst into flames. Every few seconds we’d hear Germans barking orders, the sequential blasts of grenades, the screams of the murdered…

Between burning tenement housing, I could see Germans bustling through gardens. Every now and then, we’d hear a terrible scream, then a shot and a momentary silence, and then again the screams. All murdered Jews, that’s what we heard. (…) Jews were driven from their homes, beaten, murdered, they began to flee towards the church, and they filled the entire street from the vicar’s office to the gate of the presbytery, lamenting, screaming for help.

I didn’t give it a moment of thought… I ran to them, calmed them down, and then opened the gates myself to calmly lead them to Castle Hill, where they were no longer in danger. (…) We sat in the garden all night. The fearful told me that the Germans would probably take me for saving Jews, but I refused to think that way, to give it any thought whatsoever. Then at 6 am I washed myself because I was completely black with smoke and went to church to celebrate Holy Mass.

Around noon the bell rang. It was my terrified housekeeper again, claiming, ‘The Germans are going to get you!’

I crossed myself and calmly walked down the hall. There was a uniformed German standing there, an officer with an interpreter. (…) When I asked what they wanted, the interpreter told me that they needed a grave for forty-two people who’d been executed for burning Będzin.

What a perfidy, what a lie! The Germans themselves burned Będzin, then murdered innocent Poles!

This initial case was later reported to me by the attorney, Mr Szeniec, who as an executive member of the Citizens’ Committee was forced to collect the murdered and deliver them to the morgue. Turned out when the Germans began burning the synagogue, along with Jewish and Polish houses, they knew that in order to explain their “unjustified” crime of destroying the city, they’d have to carry out a devilish plan.

So the very first night the Germans began forcibly removing sleeping residents from their homes –– not only adult men but even a 12-year-old boy –– a total of 42 people. They wrote down all their names, and after more than two hours German officers lined them up as a translator read a legal document “certifying” it was actually them –– the very same poor people who’d been ripped out of their beds at night –– who’d actually robbed Jewish homes and set them ablaze. They immediately began to protest that accusation, that they were in their homes, that they’d been asleep, that they didn’t know anything about the crimes. And that’s when the interpreter conveniently and intentionally told them, “You see? There will only be such a protocol, nothing bad will happen to you. Sign this document and you will be free!”

The unfortunate innocents signed and the Germans immediately led them to the wall and shot them all. Mr Szeniec told me that he was wading up to his ankles in blood when along with other members of the Citizens’ Committee he was forced to collect the murdered on German orders and take them to the morgue…”

The perpetrators

The Special Purpose Operational Group (Einsatzgruppe zur besonderen Verwendung, aka Einsatzgruppe von Woyrsch) that operated and administered the September 1939 campaign in Upper Silesia, Lesser Poland and Subcarpathia was responsible for the murders and arson attacks committed on the night of September 9. The Einsatzgruppen by definition were specialised police forces operating in the “clouded back” of an aggressive war front specifically because their administrative purpose was to terrorize civilian populations and murder people recognised by the Nazis as enemies of the Third Reich. The victims of the Einsatzgruppen were veterans of Polish uprisings against Germany, but they were also teachers, priests, political activists, and retired military personnel.

But the primary and explicit purpose of these units was always the murder of Jews.

This particular “special task force” in Będzin was formed on September 3, 1939 and its commander was SS-Obergruppenführer Udo Gustav Wilhelm Egon von Woyrsch. This police and SS general came from a highly-respected aristocratic German family. (His uncle, Martin Wilhelm Remus von Woyrsch, was an imperial army general and ultimately became a decorated field marshal during WWI.)

Under the influence of false reports about a “Polish uprising” in Upper Silesia, Heinrich Himmler made a phone call to his favourite officer –– an inner circle member of his personal staff –– instructing him to immediately enter Silesia in the first days of September and “pacify” the “enemies of the Reich.” The presence of “Einsatzgruppe I” who were already there seemed insufficient to Himmler for some reason, their official goal being to “defeat and disarm Polish gangs and executions.” Even though they’d already committed several hundred murderers, they weren’t enough.

However, von Woyrsch quickly realised that the information about the “Polish uprising” was exaggerated or even untrue and that the Wehrmacht could cope with an already waning Polish resistance on its own. Given that reality, he immediately focused on the massacre of civilians, placing his headquarters in Gliwice (Gleiwitz). Among its units, there were four police battalions and a Sonderkommando, a special commando regiment of the exclusive security police. On September 7, Himmler himself promoted Woyrsch to police commander of the 14th Army, after which he ordered him to move east.

Before this happened, however, the unit led by von Woyrsch murdered about fifty Jews in Trzebinia and burned down the synagogue in Katowice. It also carried out a pogrom in Będzin, where the Germans murdered “several” hundred Jews. The Yad Vashem’s website says: “The soldiers broke down the gates of the houses surrounding the synagogue, threw hand grenades, and fired shots in every direction. They ordered everyone to come out, claiming that the Jews had shot at them from the synagogue windows. Once the Jews were lined up against a wall, the soldiers told them to run away. Those who did not run were shot immediately, and those who did flee were followed by haphazard shooting as well. Then the soldiers set fire to the synagogue, condemning the Jews that had taken shelter inside to a horrible death.”

And as the Germans had done since the very first days of the war, von Woyrsch reported to Berlin that “unidentified perpetrators” had caused the fire.

A resident of the attacked area of the city, Szaja Płużnik, described what he’d seen on September 9: “Between 7 and 8 am I was at my apartment. My neighbour Gutman, who lived on the third floor, came running to me and called me over as he noticed the fire. We ran to his apartment and found that the synagogue was on fire. A district inhabited by Jews was burnt that night. The Germans did not let the Jews out and shot them … Jews were burned alive or shot when attempting to escape.”

Another 98 Jews subsequently captured in the vicinity of Będzin were murdered by von Woyrsch’s soldiers near Sławków.

On September 10, von Woyrsch’s troops began their march to the east, to the San River, where their focus remained clear: subsequent pogroms of the Jewish population. A total of 30 Jews were murdered in the vicinity of Wieliczka near Kraków, then 50 in Trzebinia, and a dozen or so near the town of Krzywcza in the Przemyśl county. On September 21 another 18 Jews were shot near Stary Sambor.

Their greatest genocidal action was the murder of at least 500 Jews in Przemyśl between September 16 and 19, where they also burned down two synagogues. Over those four days, the Einsatzgruppen officers carried out mass arrests, with detained Jews usually told they’d be taken to forced labour and then shot with machine guns next to empty mass graves, ones they’d been forced to dig themselves just a few minutes prior.

The aftermath

Historians have interpreted these initial murders of Jewish people in Polish territories by the specialised units led by von Woyrsch as essentially the beginning of The Holocaust.

What happened these first few days –– the explicit murder of defenceless civilians –– would soon be overwhelmed by the genocidal tsunami the Germans later intentionally unleashed, implemented, and executed after the Wannsee conference in January 1942. Another way to look at it is that the Einsatzgruppen were responsible for the murder of around 900,000 innocent human beings, while The Holocaust death camps executed the streamlined genocide of millions.

But again, in the timeless annals of history, the very beginning of the crime –– the very first instances of what would become The Holocaust –– has forever been connected to the Będzin pogrom and hung on the neck of the fanatical figure of von Woyrsch.

But as much as we should remember the genocidal criminals, we must also recognise the Będzin priest, Father Mieczysław Zawadzki, as perhaps the first –– or at least one of the first –– righteous individuals who voluntarily saved Jews.

The years since… the many years since