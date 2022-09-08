Tennis: Iga Świątek advances to US Open semi-finals

World number one female tennis player, Iga Świątek, was “surprised” to reach her first US Open semi-final on Wednesday, after beating American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(4).

“It surprised me because, after the losses that I had in Toronto and Cincinnati, I just wasn’t expecting to play so well here,” Świątek said. “It gave me actually a lot because I could be kind of an underdog again, not maybe fully, but just not expect from myself that I’m going to win everything right now,” she added.

We're proud of you too, @iga_swiatek 🤗 pic.twitter.com/31yALNhFi3

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

The 21-year-old failed to serve out the match twice, in the second set and was broken six times by the eighth-seeded Pegula, who saw her own serve broken seven times.

“I knew even though I’m breaking her that it’s not like in men’s matches where they are going to finish with their service,” the Polish athlete emphasised.

🇵🇱 I G A 🇵🇱

World No.1 @iga_swiatek moves past Pegula and is the first Polish woman to reach the #USOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/nZWxJySIWm

— wta (@WTA) September 8, 2022

“I’m pretty proud of it because I feel like I’m playing better and better every match. Jessie was a tough opponent today, for sure. The second set was really tight. We both were fighting till the last point. I’m proud of myself that I could be the one to win the last one,” Iga Świątek said.

that feeling when you have a chance to go to sleep before 3 am pic.twitter.com/mycv2bXBAn

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

The advance guarantees that she will remain the world’s top player when the tournament ends. Despite the victory, the Pole is still trying to regain her dominant form from earlier in the year when she went on a 37-match winning streak.

🤩SEMIS!Proud of the grit and effort tonight. @JLPegula playing against you is always a challenge. You're great on and off court.

🤩 PÓŁFINAŁ!Dumna z determinacji i wysiłku w tym meczu.Jessie, gra z Tobą to zawsze ogromne wyzwanie. Szacunek za to, co robisz na korcie i poza nim. pic.twitter.com/3wdLvsvaiZ

— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 8, 2022

The semi-final

Świątek will meet Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the US Open. The Polish athlete holds a 3-1 record against Sabalenka. In the other semi-final, Ons Jabeur will face Caroline Garcia.

Both matches will take place on Thursday night, with Jabeur and Garcia playing first.