It was believed that he was an imaginary character

Today the former defenders of the city are commemorated at a modest cemetery, many a time destroyed by “unknown perpetrators”. The invaders have their streets and monuments.

On September 9 will take place the premiere of a war movie “Eaglets. Grodno ’39”,directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz, co-produced by Polish Television.

The defense of Grodno was one of the most extraordinary events of September 1939. It has its heroes. One can clearly see two groups. The first were very young people, teenage boys who with the help of Molotov cocktail were trying to destroy Soviet tanks. The second group were officers during peace holding official positions, not participating in military maneuvers but when the need arose they orchestrated effective resistance against the Soviets.

The best known among the first is Tadzik (Tadeusz) Jasiński – up till recently having been more of a legend inasmuch as even his very existence was questioned. At the Grodno cemetery he has only a symbolic grave and a commemorative plaque while there are graves of other young men who fell at that time. And among the latter, the actual city defense commander, major Benedykt Serafin, stood out. For several years prior to 1939, he had been head of the District Replenishment Command, i.e., a military official, not a line officer.

Gornovykh – a Soviet hero

If we were to compare present Grodno city center with pre-war photographs there is a close resemblance. Most of the houses stand today as they did decades ago; there is a monument to Eliza Orzeszkowa, there are churches although St. Mary’s Church (aka as Vytaut’s Church) was blown up already after the war. And names of numerous streets have been changed but actually the pre-war Orzeszkowa Street bears the name “vulica Azheshka”.

The city residents are different too. Before the war, Poles dominated, with about 60%. The second-largest group was Jews, 37 percent, while the rest were mainly Belarusians. Today there are officially about 20 percent Poles, and in fact certainly more; Jews account for only 0.1 percent, and Belarusians dominate.

And for today’s authorities – as well as for the previous ones – the heroes of September 1939 aren’t Poles or Polish defenders of the city, but the Soviet invaders. Driving from the south-west the same way that the Soviet tanks attacked, along Gornovykha Street, we reach a bridge on Nemunas. Senior political instructor Grigoriy Alexandrovich Gornovykh was one of the first to get killed in an assault on Polish positions. He came from the Ural Mountains, from Vierkhniy Ufaley near Chelyabinsk – from home to Grodno he had to travel 2700 kilometers. He died sitting in a gun turret, apparently convinced that the people of Grodno would welcome him with bread and salt, putting up triumphal gates.

By Piotr Kościński

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki