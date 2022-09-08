Ruling party leader has no plans to resign until next congress

Kaczynski, who founded PiS with his late brother Lech, remains the dominant force in the party and is often considered to be the most powerful politician in Poland despite having no government post.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said that he will continue to lead it until 2025, the year of the next party congress.

Kaczynski, who founded PiS with his late brother Lech, remains the dominant force in the party and is often considered to be the most powerful politician in Poland despite having no government post.

“For now, I am the party leader until the year 2025; so if I do not die, I will surely continue to hold the post until the year 2025,” Kaczynski told a reporter from the private television TVN24 when asked if he would be replaced by Deputy PM and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

In June, Kaczynski resigned from the post of deputy prime minister and head of the Security Committee, and named Blaszczak as his successor in the government. Kaczynski said at that time that he was not planning to run for the party leadership again.

Kaczynski added that Blaszczak would be a perfect replacement.

Asked whether he wanted to retire after 2025, Kaczynski repeated that he would not run for party leadership.

“If I win a Sejm, lower house of parliament, seat in the next election, I will be an ordinary MP,” he said.

Kaczynski admitted that he had planned not to run for the PiS leadership in 2020, but “then developments had given him no choice.”

“The party congress was to be held in 2021 and I had to run for the post,” he said, expressing his hope that the situation would be completely different in 2025.