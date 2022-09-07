I’m optimistic about Poland getting reparations from Germany: report author

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, Polish MP and the author of the report on the WWII losses suffered by Poland at the hands of Germany, told TVP World’s Maciej Mikos on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Karpacz.

Amounting USD 1.32 trillion, the losses resulted from, among others, damage to Poland’s infrastructure and inhumane treatment of its population by the German occupiers. Poland’s demand addressed to the German government in Berlin to return the sum of money in the form of redress has already been rejected by the country’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It begs the question – will Poland ever see the money?

“I am optimistic,” MP Mularczyk said. “I think Poland has moral, legal and political rights to reparation. After WWII, we have never gotten reparations from Germany.” He went on to stress that following WWII, Poland has not had any binding agreement with Germany on the reparations.

The official stressed that any agreements signed between one of the German states that existed after WWII and communist ruled-Poland regarding the reparations do not apply because they were not published in Poland’s official bulletin of legal acts, the so-called Polish Monitor or “Dziennik Ustaw”.

