Business Arena 07.09

The focus of this edition of Business Arena is on the second day of the largest and the most important conference in Central and Eastern Europe, namely Economic Forum in Karpacz, during which Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that a “turning point in world geopolitics” has come.

Taking part in the forum, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that a “turning point in world geopolitics” has come and “what counts is the common voice of those who were right” about the Russian threat. The Polish PM participated in a discussion panel entitled “Europe in the face of new challenges,” alongside his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala. During the panel, PM Morawiecki told the audience that Poland and the Czech Republic “are capable of being on the same wavelength” in geopolitical matters.

“We are at a turning point in world geopolitics, so what counts is the common voice of those who were right… Together with PM Fiala, we have repeatedly warned against threats,” the Polish PM stressed. “Because we have achieved unity in the Visegrad Group, and also with the Baltic states, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, the strength of the voice of Central Europe is much bigger than five or ten years ago.”

Romanian Foreign Ministry Bogdan Aurescu and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau spoke today about Energy and defence cooperation, bilateral relations, the place of Poland and Romania on NATO’s eastern flank, how the countries can support each other in this difficult situation we have, and a strong reminder that both countries want to return to a very strong Polish-Romanian alliance, the same one that took place 100 years ago, when it was first concluded on the occasion of Marshal Pilsudski’s visit to Romania.

Romanian utility Nuclearelectrica and Polish copper and silver producer KGHM Polska Miedź SA have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). Both companies have previously signed agreements with NuScale of the USA on the deployment of its SMR technology. “For KGHM, nuclear energy means energy independence and lower costs,” said Marcin Chludziński, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź.

To learn more about what moves the world of the global economy, click the video above.