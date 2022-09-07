World News 07.09

In this edition of World News, the focus is on the ins and outs of Economic Forum in Karpacz, the Polish army growing strong and Germany’s reluctance to pay the reparations for the harm it did to Poland during WWII.

Often called the Davos of Central Europe owing to the high-level guests it typically attracts, the annual Economic Forum in Karpacz was attended by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who outlined the next steps that Moscow could possibly take to meet its malicious objectives. PM Morawiecki was interviewed by TVP World’s Maciej Mikos.

The first day of Lizz Truss as the UK’s PM

Liz Truss, who took over as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday, will have no shortage of issues to address in a country facing grave economic crises. Her first cabinet appointments rewarded loyalists who supported her bid for office. Klaudia Czerwińska had more on the matter.

The war in Ukraine continues

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for over 6 months now. Much has happened since February 24. Our correspondent Don Arleth was there on the ground.

Germany reluctant to pay

Recently Poland issued a request for WWII reparations from Germany. Unfortunately, the German government says that the issue was resolved right after the war. The Polish government, on the other hand, explains that the decisions at the time were made by a puppet government, led in fact by the Soviet Union.

We went deeper into the issue with Arkadiusz Mularczyk – one of the authors of the Polish government’s report pertaining to the WWII losses. To watch the full interview, click the video above.

A North-Baltic Eight meeting

Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is a regional cooperation format. During this year’s meeting issues pertaining to security and foreign policy in the Baltic area were at the forefront of the discussions. Our correspondent Gabriela Jankauskaite had more details.

EU to curb gas cost and demand

The winter is coming. Even though a pop culture reference may be amusing, the issue is quite serious. European governments are doing whatever is in their power to ensure energy security. Taking action now can reduce the risk and the cost, in case of further disruption of gas deliveries from Russia.

Polish President Duda in Ivory Coast

Polish president Andrzej Duda continues his official visit to Africa. Today, the Polish head of state came to the Ivory Coast where he emphasized Poland’s readiness to help out African states with the looming food crisis, caused by Russia invading Ukraine.

Polish FM Rau in Bucharest

In Bucharest, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has met with local leaders. The main topics on the agenda included security within the Black Sea basin, as well as on NATO’s eastern flank.

Military equipment for Poland

International Defence Industry Expo is taking place in the Polish city of Kielce as we speak. Already a number of contracts aimed to strengthen the country’s military have been signed. Take a look at our roundup by clicking the video above.

Two thousand years of Brazil’s independence

And now we’re moving all the way to Latin America, as Brazil celebrates 200 years of independence from colonial rule. Unfortunately, the festivities are clouded by a divisive election race, which is round the corner, and accusations that the incumbent president is using this in his own favour.

UK PMs may change but Larry the Cat stays

Prime Ministers may come and go but Larry the Cat is here to stay. Here meaning at number 10, Downing Street. His duties include “greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality”.