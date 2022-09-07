Diplomatic note to Germany on reparations by year’s end

The report put Poland’s material and human losses caused by the war at EUR 1.3 trillion.

Poland will send Germany a diplomatic note on war reparations by the end of the year, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk told Polish Radio that the note was currently under preparation. He added that a new government report on war damages suffered by Poland during its wartime occupation by Germany “clearly shows that Germany’s indemnity obligations have not expired”.

The report put Poland's material and human losses caused by the war at EUR 1.3 trillion.

Szynkowski vel Sęk also criticised a recent statement by Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, in which he said the reparation issue was closed.

The Pole said the 1990 “2+4” treaty on a unified German foreign policy, on which Scholz based his claims, had not covered reparations.

“It is very doubtful to conclude that if a document does not address an issue, then this issue is closed,” Szynkowski vel Sęk said.