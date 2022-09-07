Polish PM warns Putin may want to ruin Ukraine financially

According to Morawiecki, the Kremlin hopes that this will make Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, and his government more willing to negotiate.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Vladimir Putin may be planning the financial destruction of Ukraine.

He added that money promised by Western Europe for Ukraine should be sent quickly.

“I am afraid that Putin’s next plan is to bring Ukraine to its knees not on the battlefield… but above all to bring it to its knees financially – so that the Ukrainian government cannot pay soldiers, policemen, nurses or doctors, that it would not be able to pay pensions,” he told the i.pl news website.

According to Morawiecki, the Kremlin hopes that this will make Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, and his government more willing to negotiate.

He also said that he hopes “the help from Western Europe, promised at the European Council meeting in June, will come as soon as possible.”

“I often talk with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and with other EU leaders, about them fulfilling the commitments from a few months ago,” he added.