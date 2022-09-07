Pulse of Culture 07.09

In this edition of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme host Katarzyna Senocka reviewed the list of nominees for the prestigious Booker Prize 2022.

The list comprises Alan Garner and his “Treacle Walk”, the author of “Small Things Like These” Claire Keegan and Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout with her “Oh William!”. Also on the podium were the books “Glory” by an author using the “NoViolet Bulawayo” and the novel “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Shehan Karunatilaka. The name of this year’s winner will be announced on October 17.

This episode also featured the situation of Polish schools in Lithuania.

Other events covered in this edition include the Polish language returning to the Pohulanka theatre in Vilnius with a guest performance by the Polish “Studio” Theatre, artefacts excavated by Polish archaeologists in Machupicchu exhibited in Poland, the 29th edition of Mexico’s International Mariachi Festival.