Eastern Express 07.09

In this edition of the Eastern Express, we examine the situation on the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops, and Russia’s plans for their operations in these occupied territories.

Also in this edition, viewers are provided with evaluation of the chances and prospects for the liberation of the Russian-occupied territories by the Ukrainian Army and local guerrilla cooperatives.

The failure of the military operation aimed atrapidly subjugating Ukraine politically, forced Russia to modify its plans. As a result of meaningful popular resistance, the Kremlin abandoned their implementation of a scheme ongoing from 2014 and the creation of the so-called people’s republics in occupied Kherson and parts of Zaporizhia Oblast.

Speculation about Russia’s further annexation of not only the so-called people’s republics in the Donbas but also the southern part of Ukraine has been rife for several months. There has been no shortage of information about preparations for the holding of so-called referendums and the consolidation of Russian rule in all aspects of life in the occupied territories. The words of the head of Russian diplomacy on the change of “geographical objectives” according to Russia in Ukraine, indicated that even the hypothesis of “referendums” on September 11 was quite plausible.

It is speculated that Vladimir Putin may have instructed the occupying authorities not to bring Russian officials to the contested territories. This would have created an appearance that the pseudo-referendums are grass-root movements.

Ultimately, as the Russian Army hit a wall on the battlefield, the Kremlin decided to act by way of method of accomplished facts in Ukraine. The occupied and conquered territories are to become formally a part of the territory of the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

It should be recalled that the authorities of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the so-called Lugansk People’s Republic had already declared their willingness to be incorporated into the Russian Federation.

The eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast in eastern Ukraine (adjacent to Russia and the Donbas), and in southern Ukraine almost all of Kherson Oblast plus two-thirds of Zaporizhia Oblast are under Russian occupation. In the case of these territories, especially in the south, a scenario is possible in which a “referendum” is to be held where residents are expected to answer a double-sided question: are you in favour of declaring the Kherson People’s Republic in favour of its accession to the Russian Federation?

Russia does not want to directly annex the formal part of Ukraine, hence the idea is to first create an “independent” state there, which will itself eventually ask to be admitted to Russia. Unlucky for them – Western aid to Ukraine and the counteroffensive on several fronts seem to be thoroughly spoiling the Kremlin’s annexation plans.