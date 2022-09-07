Polish health service ready for new refugee wave

"Many will want to cross the border and find a safe haven in Poland," Niedzielski said, adding that he expected multiple frostbite cases and a resulting need for amputations.

Lech Muszyński/PAP

The Polish health service is ready to cope with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees this winter, Poland’s health minister has said.

EU health ministers in Prague on Wednesday said Europe should expect to see more people moving west later this year.

Adam Niedzielski, the Polish health minister, told PAP that the winter wave may include sick people whose condition may be worsened by winter conditions.

“Many will want to cross the border and find a safe haven in Poland,” Niedzielski said, adding that he expected multiple frostbite cases and a resulting need for amputations.

He added that Poland’s health system was prepared for the increased numbers of patients, and said that a special hub enabling the relocation of sick refugees to other EU countries was being set up in the south-eastern city of Rzeszów.