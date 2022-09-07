EU plans to cap Russian gas price, Putin threatens West with winter freeze

Russian leader Putin threatened that he would suspend all energy supplies to the European Union if the EU decided to make good on its Wednesday’s proposal of introducing a price cap on Russian gas.

With energy prices already chilling the enthusiasm of tail-end bill payers in Europe, monthly household gas spending could grow to astronomical proportions if Putin decides to turn off the tap.

EU governments have been exerting themselves to prevent the collapse of their energy providers and to ensure that worse-off customers do not freeze in the approaching winter.

Russia has been accused by Europe of vengefully weaponizing energy supplies in an attempt to punish the West for the sanctions it imposed on Moscow over its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. To the mind of Putin and the Kremlin regime applying the wag-the-dog stratagems, the sanctions caused gas supply problems, which, in turn, made Russian pipelines inoperational.

The Russian leader hollered threats that contracts could be invalidated, should the price caps be imposed. Putin warned the West it risked being frozen like a wolf’s tail, taking this analogy right out of a famous Russian fairy tale.

“We will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests,” Putin said at an economic forum in Vladivostok. “We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything.”

The Russian despot went on to question the painstakingly worked-out UN-brokered deal to export grain from Ukraine.

Russia wants to change grain export deal with Ukraine

Russia has no grounds to review the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea, the terms of the agreement are being…

see more

EU divided over gas price cap

Despite the intimidations, the EU leadership is bent on pushing on the price cap on Russian gas and also a ceiling on the price paid for electricity from generators that do not run on gas. Further discussions in this regard are scheduled for Friday when EU energy ministers are due to hold an emergency meeting.

“We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… We must cut Russia’s revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Europe usually imports about 40 percent of its gas and 30 percent of its oil from Russia.

Despite Ms von der Leyen’s stalwart stance on making the price cap a reality, cracks among EU members have become apparent. Industry Minister Jozef Sikela of the Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said it should be scratched out of the Friday meeting’s agenda dubbing the price cap “not a constructive proposal”/

“It is more another way to sanction Russia than an actual solution to the energy crisis in Europe,” he was quoted by Czech news agency CTK as saying.

Criticism also came from Eurelectric, a body representing the European electricity industry. The association slammed plans for an EU cap of 200 euros per megawatt hour on the price of electricity from generators that do not run on gas.

“The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to imported fossil fuels. Governments should seek to tackle this rather than resorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market,” said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.

Europe’s energy crisis entered a new phase after Russia’s gas giant Gazprom fully suspended gas supplied through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany. An alleged engine oil leak spotted during maintenance work last week was the pretext for the suspension.

Reuters reported, quoting an industry association as saying on Wednesday, that the production of all aluminium and zinc was halved and forced offline in the EU due to the power crisis. The association called on the bloc to cut costs to prevent the permanent closure of metal-producing plants.