New sewage treatment installations planned on Odra says minister

Over the summer thousands of fish died in the river.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Twelve new sewage treatment plants will open on the River Odra, a government minister said on Wednesday.

Marek Gróbarczyk, a deputy infrastructure minister, told a press conference that plans also include the construction of a 2,000-kilometre sewage system around the Germany-bordering Odra, Poland’s second largest river.

Over the summer thousands of fish died in the river. Although a bloom of toxic algae may have been reason for the their death, sewage seeping into the waterway was also highlighted as a possible cause.

Gróbarczyk said the government has designated PLN 6 billion (EUR 1.3 billion) for the improvement project.

He added that the project will be activated under special legislation which should be ready in about a month.