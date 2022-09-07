Estonia buys Piorun anti-aircraft missile systems from Poland

Man-portable Piorun surface-to-air missiles are designed to target low-flying aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Paweł Topolski/PAP

Estonia will purchase Polish-made Piorun (Thunderbolt) air defence systems which have been battle-tested in the Ukraine war.

Under the deal, signed by Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur on Wednesday, Poland will supply Estonia with 300 missiles and 100 launch mechanisms made by Mesko, a Polish defence technology company.

Błaszczak said at the signing ceremony in Skarżysko-Kamienna, south-central Poland, that the Piorun systems would be delivered to Estonia at the beginning of next year and “it will not be at the expense of supplies for the Polish army.”

In June, the Polish government increased its order for the Piorun systems for the Polish armed forces amid the war in Ukraine.

Pevkur said on Wednesday that “this is a historic moment” for both countries… for our bilateral cooperation and for our cooperation in the defence field.”