Monetary council hikes interest rates to 6.75 percent

The latest hike is the eleventh in a row, and is seen by economists as a reaction to rising inflation and the weakening national currency.

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Monetary Policy Council (RPP), the Polish central bank’s rate-setting body, increased the reference interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75 percent on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Poland’s lombard rate was also raised from 7.00 percent to 7.25 percent, the rediscount rate from 6.55 percent to 6.80 percent, and the discount rate from 6.60 percent to 6.85 percent.

At the same time, the RPP also increased the deposit rate from 6.00 percent to 6.25 percent.

The latest hike is the eleventh in a row, and is seen by economists as a reaction to rising inflation and the weakening national currency.

Meanwhile, the prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 16.1 percent year on year and by 0.8 percent month on month in August 2022, according to the Central Statistical Office (GUS).