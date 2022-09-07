Hard day at the office? Quirky new work space includes a car sofa, caravan relax room and a massive SLIDE

The work of the boundary-pushing Massive Design studio, the project for digital solutions automotive firm Keyloop, the design was purposefully chosen to reflect not just their industry, but also Poland’s own rich automotive heritage.

With decorations including a vintage Polish car and what is billed as the highest ‘dry slide’ in the country, a Warsaw office has charmed the nation’s design press with its highly unorthodox interior.

The work of the boundary-pushing Massive Design studio, the project was executed on behalf of Keyloop, a global supplier of digital solutions for the automotive industry.

In keeping with the client’s line of business, the design was purposefully chosen to reflect not just their industry, but also Poland’s own rich automotive heritage.

With this in mind, pride of place has been awarded to a Polski Fiat 126p whose interior has been entirely reconstituted to feature two facing sofas.

Yet whilst this has been recognised as one of the core elements, other points of interest include a slot car racing track positioned on top of reclaimed oil drums, traffic markings on the floor and a canteen built to evoke images of a petrol station.

With traditional workspaces occupying just 30 percent of the floorplan, other space has been handed to an electronic darts machine and a fussball table.Savills / photo Szymon Polanski

A chillout room has been kitted out to resemble a retro caravan complete with a rattan sofa, plaid beige curtains and a funky freestanding lampshade.Savills / photo Szymon Polanski

With traditional workspaces occupying just 30 percent of the floorplan, other space has been handed to an electronic darts machine, a fussball table and wriggly slide with transparent panels built into its piping.

Linking the twenty-second floor with the twenty-first, this has reportedly become the highest dry slide in Poland.

Charged with creating “a unique space”, the brief underlined the need to foster a sense of “fun, joy, enthusiasm and commitment”.Savills / photo Szymon Polanski

Speaking of the project, Konrad Dowejko, the Design Director of Massive Design, said: “Designing something like this gives us great satisfaction and we can only thank Claus and Martin [of Keyloop] for their trust and support when it came to implementing all of these crazy ideas.”

Boasting stunning views from the Central Tower skyscraper, neither has the investment made light of contemporary eco concerns.

Conference rooms, meanwhile, pay homage to iconic Polish vehicles such as the FSM Syrena 105 and the FSC Żuk.Savills / photo Szymon Polanski

Of the office’s signature touches, an emphasis has been placed on greenery with plenty of plants and succulents placed strategically throughout – even on the concrete joists supporting the mezzanine level.

Embracing a more modern approach to working practice, semi-open, intimate nooks have been created for work, while open project tables have been positioned to break up more standard desk spaces to form a coherent whole.

Although perhaps frivolous on first sight, the Keyloop office is further evidence of the global trend that's seen offices completely reinvented.

Seeking to attract the best talent, and nurture the wellbeing of employees, demand for such dynamic spaces has significantly spiked since the darkest days of Covid.