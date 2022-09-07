Albania severs diplomatic relations with Iran over cyberattack

Iran’s July cyberattack on Albania proved to be the final straw prompting Tirana to sever its diplomatic relations with Teheran on Wednesday after years of political animosity.

“The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama declared in a video statement.

“This extreme response… is fully proportional to the gravity and risk of the cyberattack that threatened to paralyse public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country,” PM Rama said.

The Iranian Embassy in Tirana did not comment on the move right away.

In light of a weeks-long US investigation into the matter, that involved private sector partners investigating on the ground, Washington concluded that Iran was indeed behind what it dubbed as a “reckless and irresponsible” July 15 cyberattack.

“The United States will take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally and set a troubling precedent for cyberspace,” the White House National Security Council said in its statement.

The US and private sector representatives helped Albania recover from the attack which destroyed government data and disrupted public services, the White House said.

“We have concluded that the Government of Iran conducted this reckless and irresponsible cyberattack and that it is responsible for the subsequent hack and leak operations,” the statement further read.

The US called the attack unprecedented since it noted how there was a violation of the peacetime norm of not damaging critical infrastructure that the public relies on.

Revolutionaries against the Islamic Revolution

Sparks have been flying between Albania and Iran ever since 2014 when Albania welcomed some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), who settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port. Because of the group’s critical approach to the Islamist rule established in the wake of the revolution against the Pahlavi monarchy in 1978, by 1981, Ayatollah Khomeini and his government had banned the MEK and begun a major crackdown on the group’s members and supporters, driving the organization underground.

The MEK would not stand with arms folded and in June 1981 organized the 20 June 1981 Iranian protests against the Islamic Republic in support of president Abolhassan Banisadr, claiming that the Islamic Republic had carried out a secret coup d’état. Khomeini’s Revolutionary Guards brutally cracked down on the show of dissent, resulting in “50 deaths, 200 injured, and 1000 arrested”. The MEK responded by declaring war against the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and responded in kind by carrying out a series of bombings and assassinations targeting the clerical leadership.

The modern-day ideology of the MEK can be subsumed in seeking regime change in Iran through peaceful means to replace the clerical rule in Iran with a secular government. The MEK claims it has disassociated itself from its former revolutionary ideology in favour of liberal democratic values. However, no track record to support their seemingly pro-democratic longings has been provided.

In 2022, Albania previously said it had thwarted several planned attacks by Iranian agents against the Iranian opposition group.

“The in-depth investigation provided us with indisputable evidence that the cyberattack against our country was orchestrated and sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran through the engagement of four groups that enacted the aggression,” PM Rama said.