Russia-Germany gas pipelines were mistakes says German politician

Bodo Ramelow, who met with the Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki during his visit to Poland, said that he had clearly stated from the very start that Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, the natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany, were not the correct paths to take regarding German energy policy.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were not the paths that should have been taken in German energy policy said the president of the German Bundesrat in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“On many occasions Poland warned us about what could happen,” he said, commenting Germany’s relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. “Looking back today, it can be seen that this Russian aggression was directed at all its neighbours,” Ramelov added.

He also admitted that sometimes it was necessary to see things not only from the perspective of Brussels, but from the perspectives of countries like Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Baltic States in order to see what was happening.

In his opinion, Europe should be viewed from the point of view of the Weimar Triangle, which includes Berlin, Paris and Warsaw and that those member countries should treat work together as partners.