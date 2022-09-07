Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shutdown possible

Ukraine is looking at the option of shutting down its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for safety reasons and is worried about the reserves of diesel fuel used for backup generators, Oleh Korikov, acting head of Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant remains disconnected from the Ukrainian grid after shelling cut its external power lines. Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of shelling the plant risking a nuclear disaster.

“The option of switching off the station is being assessed, if conditions necessitating the station to be switched off arise,” Kyiv’s top nuclear safety expert, told a news briefing by video link.

⚡️ Energy Minister: World on ‘brink of nuclear disaster’ due to Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Earlier, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported that Russian shelling disconnected the last working power line at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 5, 2022

He added that the facility was supplying its own electricity needs, but that backup diesel generators would have to be fired up if it remained disconnected, though he gave no time frame for that eventuality.

Cross-border consequences

The expert said it was extremely difficult to replenish the reserves of diesel because of Russia’s invasion. Moscow’s troops captured the plant in early March but it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians.

“We could potentially reach a situation where the diesel runs out, which would cause an accident involving the damage of the active zones of the reactors, which in turn would cause the expulsion of radioactive substances into the environment,” Mr Korikov emphasised.

“This would have consequences not only for the territory of Ukraine but also cross-border consequences,” he stated.

In case of a catastrophe on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant, radiation will spread to the south-east towards Russia, – Energoatom.

This map shows potential cumulative spread of radiation that could happen in the nearest future.

📷: Energoatom pic.twitter.com/Ix1g3Lj4UN

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 28, 2022

Shutting down the vast, six-reactor nuclear plant would pile further strain on Ukraine which is already bracing for a winter of energy shortages as the war rages on.